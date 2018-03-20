Armed man holed up in restaurant near Princeton University - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Armed man holed up in restaurant near Princeton University

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities in New Jersey say an armed man is holed up in a restaurant across the street from Princeton University's campus.

Police say there are "no known hostages" in the Panera Bread, but it's not clear what sparked the standoff that began around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities had shut down Princeton's downtown area and two buildings on the university's campus were evacuated as a precaution. Armed officers were staged outside the restaurant with their weapons drawn while negotiations continued.

No injuries have been reported.

It wasn't immediately known if the gunman had any connection to the university. Classes are not in session at Princeton, which is on spring break.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Texas bomber's change in tactics could hint at future plans

    Texas bomber's change in tactics could hint at future plans

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:56:02 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:58:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski, front left, Interim Austin police chief Brian Manley, front center, and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, front right, arrive...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski, front left, Interim Austin police chief Brian Manley, front center, and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, front right, arrive...

    The Austin police chief's direct appeal, complete with promises to listen to the bomber and try to understand the reasons, reflects the stubborn progress of the investigation in which there's no known motivation and the ties between the victims are opaque at best.

    More >>

    The Austin police chief's direct appeal, complete with promises to listen to the bomber and try to understand the reasons, reflects the stubborn progress of the investigation in which there's no known motivation and the ties between the victims are opaque at best.

    More >>

  • Shooting suspect's brother spends night in jail after arrest

    Shooting suspect's brother spends night in jail after arrest

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:40:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:58:17 GMT
    (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. Cruz, the brother of Nikolas Cruz charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was arrested Monday, March 19, ...(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. Cruz, the brother of Nikolas Cruz charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was arrested Monday, March 19, ...
    The brother of the 19-year-old man who has confessed to gunning down 17 people at a Florida high school spent the night in jail after he was arrested authorities arrested him for trespassing on the campus.More >>
    The brother of the 19-year-old man who has confessed to gunning down 17 people at a Florida high school spent the night in jail after he was arrested authorities arrested him for trespassing on the campus.More >>

  • The Latest: Girl in critical condition after school shooting

    The Latest: Girl in critical condition after school shooting

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:45:41 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:58:12 GMT
    A sheriff's spokeswoman says injuries have been reported after a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.More >>
    A sheriff's spokeswoman says injuries have been reported after a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly