Tree falls on entrance ramp to interstate

Entrance ramp to I-110 South from Airline Highway (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)

Police and workers with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) are on the scene of a tree that has fallen on an entrance ramp to one of the interstates in the Baton Rouge area.

It happened on the I-110 South ramp from Airline Highway.

DOTD officials reported the ramp is partially blocked. There were no reports that the tree fell on any vehicles.

The traffic cameras showed vehicles passing by the tree and able to get on the interstate.

It was causing no delays around noon.