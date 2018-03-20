Waste Management hosting hiring event in Walker on March 22

Waste Management is hosting a hiring event in Walker on March 22 as part of the company’s national career day. The company is looking for qualified driver and technician candidates.

Those candidates who attend will be considered for current and future positions. Some candidates may receive a job offer on the spot.

The hiring event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 15505 Industry Way in Walker.

Certified drivers and technicians can pre-register for the event by visiting www.WMCareerDay.com. Candidates can also search and apply for jobs online.

Walk-ins to the hiring event will be accepted for those candidates who cannot pre-register online.

Waste Management plans to interview candidates to fill more than 1,000 driver and technician jobs across 47 states, Washington D.C., and Canada. In a statement, the company says other roles include laborers, customer service, and sales.

