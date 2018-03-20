Google closes on $2.4 billion Chelsea Market purchase in NYC - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Google closes on $2.4 billion Chelsea Market purchase in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) - Google Inc. has finalized the $2.4 billion purchase of New York City's Chelsea Market building.

The management company Jamestown Properties announced the sale of the former Nabisco factory on Tuesday.

The building is directly opposite Google's New York City headquarters in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.

Google has about 7,000 employees in New York, the most of any location outside of its Silicon Valley headquarters.

Google vice president for real estate David Radcliffe says the Chelsea Market purchase "further solidifies" the company's commitment to New York.

Google and Jamestown say they'll work together to ensure a smooth transition with minimal impact to tenants.

The building's office tenants include Major League Baseball and the Food Network.

Jamestown will continue to manage Chelsea Market's popular food hall, which draws millions of visitors every year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Trump blames Texas bombings on 'sick individual'

    The Latest: Trump blames Texas bombings on 'sick individual'

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:27:08 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:54:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...
    Authorities say a package bomb has exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting 1 person, a FedEx employee who apparently suffered a non-life-threatening "percussion-type" injury from the blast.More >>
    Authorities say a package bomb has exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting 1 person, a FedEx employee who apparently suffered a non-life-threatening "percussion-type" injury from the blast.More >>

  • Armed man holed up in restaurant near Princeton University

    Armed man holed up in restaurant near Princeton University

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:17:05 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:53:48 GMT
    Authorities say an armed man is holed up in Panera Bread restaurant across the street from Princeton University's campus.More >>
    Authorities say an armed man is holed up in Panera Bread restaurant across the street from Princeton University's campus.More >>

  • Judge temporarily blocks Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban

    Judge temporarily blocks Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:45:49 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:52:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE - In a Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 file photo, Terri Herring, left, a long time Mississippi abortion foe, speaks with House Judiciary B Committee chairman Andy Gipson, R-Braxton, center, and Rep. Chris Brown, R-Nettleto...(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE - In a Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 file photo, Terri Herring, left, a long time Mississippi abortion foe, speaks with House Judiciary B Committee chairman Andy Gipson, R-Braxton, center, and Rep. Chris Brown, R-Nettleto...
    A federal judge in Mississippi will hear arguments Tuesday over whether he should block the nation's most restrictive abortion law less than 24 hours after it took effect.More >>
    A federal judge in Mississippi will hear arguments Tuesday over whether he should block the nation's most restrictive abortion law less than 24 hours after it took effect.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly