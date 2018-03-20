Car hits house, no injuries

Police were called out to investigate a crash in which a car hit a house Tuesday morning.

It happened on Kenmore Avenue in Baton Rouge, which is off Government Street near South Acadian Thruway, around 10 a.m.

It appears the driver may have accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake while leaving the Chase Bank parking lot.

Thankfully, nobody was injured.

