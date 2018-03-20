South Farm area in Sherburne Wildlife Management Area closed due to flooding

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The South Farm area of Sherburne Wildlife Management Area (WMA) has been closed due to flooding, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced. The closure includes the entire South Farm impoundment area where recreational crawfishing and other activities occur.



Increasing water levels in associated river systems have caused backwater flooding to depths creating safety concerns for South Farm users. Once the water recedes, LDWF will inspect and reopen the area.



Sherburne WMA South Farm is located in Iberville Parish approximately one mile north of Ramah.



For more information on this WMA, go to http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/wma/2763 or contact Tony Vidrine at 337-948-0255 or tvidrine@wlf.la.gov or Steven David at 337-948-0255 or sdavid@wlf.la.gov.