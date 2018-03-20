OUR TURN: New Hazing Rules

Four LSU students last week were formally indicted by a grand jury for their roles in the hazing death of 18-year-old fraternity pledge Maxwell Gruver.

The freshman died last September in what university officials are calling a fraternity hazing ritual just days after arriving on the LSU campus. One of the four fraternity members was indicted for negligent homicide and could face up to five years in prison. In the wake of Gruver’s death, LSU rewrote its rules on fraternity hazing and promised to enforce a zero tolerance policy against those who break the rules. Additionally, a state lawmaker has filed a new bill that creates harsher criminal penalties for hazing.

No new set of rules or laws can adequately honor the life of Maxwell Gruver, but these efforts seem to be a sincere effort to try to do that. Continuous monitoring of LSU’s new rules is the key to the success of these efforts. Another tragedy cannot be the trigger to determine if these new rules are working.

