Crowley man charged with 15 counts of child pornography

A Crowley man was arrested for 15 counts of child pornography after a nearly four-month long investigation, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Damon Broussard, 42, was the subject of a State Police investigation into child pornography in Acadia Parish in November 2017.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Broussard’s computer and discovered child pornography. Broussard was arrested and charged with 15 counts of pornography involving juveniles on March 19.

Broussard remains in the Acadia Parish jail on a $300,000 bond.

Anyone with information on crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor types of crimes is encouraged to contact the Louisiana State Police Special Investigations Unit at 1-800-434-8007.

