US regulators renew scrutiny of menthol, tobacco flavors - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US regulators renew scrutiny of menthol, tobacco flavors

By MATTHEW PERRONE
AP Health Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal health officials are taking a closer look at flavors in tobacco products that appeal to young people, particularly menthol-flavored cigarettes, which have escaped regulation despite nearly a decade of government scrutiny.

The Food and Drug Administration issued a call Tuesday for information about flavored tobacco products, with the aim of preventing children and young people from getting hooked on nicotine.

The agency will look at flavors in cigars and electronic cigarettes, which currently have no flavoring restrictions. But the focus will fall on menthol, the only flavor permitted in cigarettes under federal law.

Studies have shown the minty flavor appeals more to underage and young adult smokers.

The FDA has the authority to ban menthol but its past efforts to begin regulating the ingredient have been stalled by industry.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Shooting suspect's brother spends night in jail after arrest

    Shooting suspect's brother spends night in jail after arrest

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:40:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-03-20 16:19:03 GMT
    (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. Cruz, the brother of Nikolas Cruz charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was arrested Monday, March 19, ...(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. Cruz, the brother of Nikolas Cruz charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was arrested Monday, March 19, ...
    The brother of the 19-year-old man who has confessed to gunning down 17 people at a Florida high school spent the night in jail after he was arrested authorities arrested him for trespassing on the campus.More >>
    The brother of the 19-year-old man who has confessed to gunning down 17 people at a Florida high school spent the night in jail after he was arrested authorities arrested him for trespassing on the campus.More >>

  • Sheriff: 1 student dead, 2 wounded in Maryland high school

    Sheriff: 1 student dead, 2 wounded in Maryland high school

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:15:48 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-03-20 16:16:42 GMT
    Officials say there has been a shooting at a Maryland High School.More >>
    Officials say there has been a shooting at a Maryland High School.More >>

  • The Latest: Sheriff: School officer unhurt after shooting

    The Latest: Sheriff: School officer unhurt after shooting

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:45:41 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-03-20 16:16:28 GMT
    A sheriff's spokeswoman says injuries have been reported after a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.More >>
    A sheriff's spokeswoman says injuries have been reported after a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly