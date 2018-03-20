Deputies looking for car that hit home in Darrow neighborhood

Deputies in Ascension Parish are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run late Saturday night.

A dark-colored sedan sped through a stop sign and hit a home on Hemmingway Drive in the Ascension Trace neighborhood in Darrow and left the scene. No one was injured in the crash.

After reviewing surveillance video, deputies are now looking for a 2005-2010 model Chrysler 300 sedan with heavy front-end damage. The car is also missing its driver’s side mirror.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.