WATCH LIVE: Austin police update on bombing investigation

Austin law enforcement officials have confirmed the suspect in recent bombings is dead.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said the suspect died after setting off a device while he was in a car as police moved in on him in the parking lot of a hotel. His name has not been released, but investigators identified him as a 24-year-old white man.

The chief added one officer suffered minor injuries when the suspect detonated the device.

Officials said they are still investigating whether there are additional devices in the city. They also have not ruled out that other suspects may be involved.

