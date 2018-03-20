The Latest: Spokeswoman: 3 injured in school shooting

GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Latest on the shooting at a Maryland high school (all times local):
10:15 a.m.
A sheriff's spokeswoman says three people have been injured in a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland, including the shooter.
St. Mary's County Sheriff's spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says there have been no fatalities in the Tuesday morning shooting at Great Mills High School.
Yingling says the two victims were shot, but she doesn't know how the shooter was injured. She also didn't have the identities of the any of the three injured.
She says all three had been transported to hospitals.
___
10 a.m.
FBI agents are on the scene of a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.
FBI spokesman David Fitz says the agents are there to assist the local sheriff's office and he had no immediate information about injuries or fatalities at Great Mills High School.
Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have also been sent to the school.
The county sheriff said deputies are on the scene and that parents or guardians should stay away, going instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there.
___
9:30 a.m.
A sheriff's spokeswoman says injuries have been reported after a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.
St. Mary's County sheriff's spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says there are injuries Tuesday at Great Mills High School but she didn't know how many or the severity of the injuries. She also said she had no information about fatalities.
Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were headed to the scene.
The county sheriff said deputies are on the scene and that parents or guardians should stay away, going instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rep. Steny Hoyer tweeted that they're monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.
___
9:10 a.m.
School officials report that there's been a shooting at a Maryland high school, that the 'event is contained' and the campus is on lockdown.
Federal agents from the bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are going to the scene, their agency tweeted.
The St. Mary's County Public Schools said on its website early Tuesday that there was a shooting at Great Mills High School, located in the southern end of the state.
The county sheriff said deputies are on the scene, and that parents or guardians should stay away, going instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rep. Steny Hoyer tweeted that they're monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
