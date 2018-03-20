The Latest: Spokeswoman: 3 injured in school shooting - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Spokeswoman: 3 injured in school shooting

GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Latest on the shooting at a Maryland high school (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

A sheriff's spokeswoman says three people have been injured in a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland, including the shooter.

St. Mary's County Sheriff's spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says there have been no fatalities in the Tuesday morning shooting at Great Mills High School.

Yingling says the two victims were shot, but she doesn't know how the shooter was injured. She also didn't have the identities of the any of the three injured.

She says all three had been transported to hospitals.

___

10 a.m.

FBI agents are on the scene of a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.

FBI spokesman David Fitz says the agents are there to assist the local sheriff's office and he had no immediate information about injuries or fatalities at Great Mills High School.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have also been sent to the school.

The county sheriff said deputies are on the scene and that parents or guardians should stay away, going instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there.

___

9:30 a.m.

A sheriff's spokeswoman says injuries have been reported after a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.

St. Mary's County sheriff's spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says there are injuries Tuesday at Great Mills High School but she didn't know how many or the severity of the injuries. She also said she had no information about fatalities.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were headed to the scene.

The county sheriff said deputies are on the scene and that parents or guardians should stay away, going instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rep. Steny Hoyer tweeted that they're monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.

___

9:10 a.m.

School officials report that there's been a shooting at a Maryland high school, that the 'event is contained' and the campus is on lockdown.

Federal agents from the bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are going to the scene, their agency tweeted.

The St. Mary's County Public Schools said on its website early Tuesday that there was a shooting at Great Mills High School, located in the southern end of the state.

The county sheriff said deputies are on the scene, and that parents or guardians should stay away, going instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rep. Steny Hoyer tweeted that they're monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Storms strike college, leave trail of damage across South

    Storms strike college, leave trail of damage across South

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:40:17 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:30 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:30:24 GMT
    (Crystal Vander Weit/The Decatur Daily via AP). Homeowner Michael Shell, background, walks into his destroyed home with his sister Theresa Wagoner after a possible tornado touched down on Gatlin Road in Ardmore, Ala., Monday March 19, 2018. Severe sto...(Crystal Vander Weit/The Decatur Daily via AP). Homeowner Michael Shell, background, walks into his destroyed home with his sister Theresa Wagoner after a possible tornado touched down on Gatlin Road in Ardmore, Ala., Monday March 19, 2018. Severe sto...
    Daybreak revealed widespread damage after a night of violent weather in the Deep South.More >>
    Daybreak revealed widespread damage after a night of violent weather in the Deep South.More >>

  • US agent goes on trial in border killing of Mexican teen

    US agent goes on trial in border killing of Mexican teen

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:18:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:30 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:30:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Anita Snow). In this Dec. 4, 2017 photo, a portrait of 16-year-old Mexican youth Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez, who was shot and killed in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, is displayed on the street where he was killed that runs parallel with the U.S....(AP Photo/Anita Snow). In this Dec. 4, 2017 photo, a portrait of 16-year-old Mexican youth Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez, who was shot and killed in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, is displayed on the street where he was killed that runs parallel with the U.S....
    A Border Patrol agent is going on trial for second-degree murder this week in a rare Justice Department prosecution of a fatal cross-border Mexico shooting.More >>
    A Border Patrol agent is going on trial for second-degree murder this week in a rare Justice Department prosecution of a fatal cross-border Mexico shooting.More >>

  • The Latest: 10 million southerners remain under storm threat

    The Latest: 10 million southerners remain under storm threat

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:57 AM EDT2018-03-20 11:57:47 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:30 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:30:10 GMT
    (Johnny Tribble via AP). This photo provided by Johnny Tribble shows a damaged house after a tornado, Tribble said, passed the area in Ardmore, Ala., Monday, March 19, 2018. Severe storms that spawned tornadoes damaged homes and downed trees as they mo...(Johnny Tribble via AP). This photo provided by Johnny Tribble shows a damaged house after a tornado, Tribble said, passed the area in Ardmore, Ala., Monday, March 19, 2018. Severe storms that spawned tornadoes damaged homes and downed trees as they mo...
    The National Weather Service says crews are assessing storm damage across Alabama following a night of violent weather.More >>
    The National Weather Service says crews are assessing storm damage across Alabama following a night of violent weather.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly