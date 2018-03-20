2 suffer minor injuries in crash involving school bus and car

Emergency officials said two people received minor injuries in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus and a car.More >>
School officials report shooting at Maryland high school, 'event is contained,' campus on lockdown.More >>
What to do with all those Mardi Gras beads? Krispy Kreme has an option.More >>
The former executive chef of Baton Rouge’s City Park Group announced on Instagram Wednesday that he would be featured in an upcoming episode of the Food Network show “Chopped,” according to a report from the Baton Rouge Business Report.More >>
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will join leaders of Baker, Zachary, and Central on Tuesday for a briefing on the location of BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo.More >>
The condition of those injured has not been released.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
Austin police responding to suspicious package at a FedEx in Austin, TexasMore >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,More >>
Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening.More >>
