2 suffer minor injuries in crash involving school bus and car

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency officials said two people received minor injuries in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus and a car.

It happened near the intersection of Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Greenwell Springs Road.

Witnesses said the bus was "full of kids."

It is not yet known if those injured were on the school bus or in the car.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

