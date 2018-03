Storms strike college, leave trail of damage across South

(Crystal Vander Weit/The Decatur Daily via AP). Friends and family help homeowners Michael and Phyllis Shell collect items from their home after a possible tornado destroyed it on Gatlin Road in Ardmore, Ala., Monday, March 19, 2018. Severe storms that...

By BRYNN ANDERSON and JAY REEVES

Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Daybreak Tuesday revealed widespread damage after a night of violent weather in the Deep South, with a college campus shattered by an apparent tornado and thousands of buildings and vehicles battered by hail as large as baseballs.

The area around Jacksonville State University was among the hardest hit as storms swept across the South, part of a large system that prompted tornado warnings Monday in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

Using couch cushions for protection, Richard Brasher hid in the bathtub with his wife, daughter and two grandchildren as the storm passed near the college. The roar was terrifying, said Brasher, 60.

"I thought we were gone," he said. "It happened so fast."

Several shelters opened, schools were closed, trees and power lines were down, and Jacksonville State advised people to avoid traveling near campus Tuesday morning. Most students were away for spring break.

Part of the roof was ripped off the nursing school and Pete Mathews Coliseum, the basketball arena. Pieces of lumber and bent metal covered the ground along with insulation that looked like yellow cotton candy.

To the west in Cullman, the lots of automobile dealerships were full of cars and trucks that no longer had windows. The sheriff shared a photo of a county jail bombarded by hail but said the prisoners were fine.

Schools were closed in several counties because of damage. Alabama Power Co. said more than 9,000 homes and businesses were without electricity.

Forecasters had warned that the storms would threaten more than 29 million people, raising the risk of powerful tornadoes, damaging winds and hail the size of tennis balls.

Cities in northern Alabama reported power outages and the National Weather Service in Huntsville reported at least three confirmed tornadoes in the area.

Officials suspected a tornado was to blame for the damage in Jacksonville, where Brasher said he was standing in his hall when the kitchen windows exploded.

With electrical transformers exploding and trees crashing down all around, Brasher said, it felt like wind "picked up and shook the whole house."

"We were scared to death. It blew the paint off my house," Brasher said.

The National Weather Service said five teams were out in Alabama assessing storm damage.

Forecasters say it would be a rough day for cleaning up. Highs were predicted in the lower 50s, and wind gusts as strong as 30 mph were likely, along with rain. Dense fog shrouded some areas Tuesday morning.

Reeves reported from Birmingham, Alabama. Mallory Moench in Montgomery, Alabama; and Jeff Martin and Kate Brumback in Atlanta contributed to this report.

