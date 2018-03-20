Southern racks up 31 runs in doubleheader at Grambling

Information provided by Southern Athletics

GRAMBLING, LA - Southern University baseball manufactured 31 total runs in a split of Saturday's doubleheader at Grambling State, as the Jaguars dropped the opener, 19-18 in 10 innings, but rebounded to dominate the rubber match, 13-2 in eight innings at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.

In game one, the two rivals each plated five runs in the opening inning.

Grambling State scored two in the second and three more in the third to take a 10-5 advantage. But Southern refused to go away quietly as the Jaguars plated three runs in the fourth to cut the deficit to 10-8.

The Tigers scored two in the sixth, but the Jaguars didn’t back down and plated two in the seventh to cut the game a two-run contest.

In the eighth, both teams plated four runs and Southern took a 18-16 advantage with a four-run ninth.

That set the stage for a big Tiger rally as Richard Ortiz singled with one out and was lifted for pinch runner Ace Felder. The very next batter, Rafael Ramirez, drilled a 1-0 pitch deep over the center field wall, tying the game at 18.

In the 10th inning, Southern went down in order and Grambling State took advantage.

Kristian Franklin drew a walk to start the frame and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by D’Quan Matthews. Khaalis King replaced Franklin on the base paths and Garrett Smith walked to have runners on first and second with one out. Marshawn Taylor provided the walk-off base hit through the right side as King came in to score the winning run.

In the nightcap, Grambling State jumped out to a 1-0 lead as Cameron Shannon scored on a foul out by Ortiz, but it was all Southern from that point on.

The Jaguars opened the game up with a five-run third inning and added two in the fifth, along with three in the sixth, for a 10-1 advantage.

Both teams plated a run in the seventh and Southern put the game away with two runs in the eighth to avoid the series sweep.

