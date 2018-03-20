Mayor joins north BR leaders for briefing on zoo location debate

Big news is expected Tuesday about the future of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, as a fierce debate on the zoo’s location continues across the parish.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will join leaders of Baker, Zachary, and Central for a briefing on the matter at 10 a.m. Broome has been a staunch supporter of keeping the zoo where it is.

RELATED STORIES:

The zoo is currently located in north Baton Rouge, but BREC leaders want to move it down Airline Highway to the Baton Rouge Fairgrounds.

However, as many people remember, the area flooded badly in 2016. Despite that, officials believe they can make it work.

This week, BREC is expected to release a study looking into the feasibility of moving the zoo.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.