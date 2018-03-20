From the First Alert Weather Team

We'll enjoy a beautiful first day of spring in the wake of a cold front that moved through the area Monday evening. Morning temperatures in the 50°s will give way to highs only reaching the mid to upper 60°s under mostly sunny skies.

Areas north of Baton Rouge could see a few more clouds through the day. By Tuesday night, skies should be mostly clear area-wide, allowing for an even cooler start on Wednesday morning as lows dip into the mid 40°s.

And into Wednesday, another beauty is on tap with sunshine and highs in the upper 60°s. Mild and dry weather will continue through the workweek.

Temperatures will warm up by the weekend but the current outlook suggests most of us will stay dry through Sunday. A slight chance of showers returns to the area by next Monday.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.