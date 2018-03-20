UK's info chief looking into Cambridge Analytica, Facebook - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UK's info chief looking into Cambridge Analytica, Facebook

LONDON (AP) - Britain's information commissioner says she is using all her legal powers to investigate the handling of personal data by Cambridge Analytica and Facebook.

Commissioner Elizabeth Denham is pursuing a warrant to search Cambridge Analytica's servers. The company allegedly used data mined from Facebook to help Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election.

She told BBC on Tuesday she is also investigating Facebook and has asked Facebook not to pursue its own audit of Cambridge Analytica's data use. She says Facebook has agreed.

Denham said the prime allegation against Cambridge Analytica is that it acquired personal data in an unauthorized way.

Chris Wylie, who once worked for Cambridge Analytica, was quoted as saying the company used the data to build psychological profiles so voters could be targeted with ads and stories.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

