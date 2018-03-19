Utah turns lights out on Tigers' season 95-71

Utah shot 71 percent in the first quarter, cruising to a 30-9 lead less than ten minutes into the game and put an end to LSU's season in the second round of the NIT 95-71 in Salt Lake City Monday night.

LSU (18-15) got 35 points from backcourt mates Tremont Waters and Skylar Mays, with Waters pouring in a game-high 19 just a week after surgery on his nose. Mays added 16 with four 3-pointers in seven attempts, but LSU was just 8-30 from beyond the arc and got little contribution from post players Aaron Epps and Duop Reath, who were held to just 12 and nine points respectively.

Utah (21-11) scored a season high 95 points, connected on 14 of 27 three pointers and was never threatened after pushing the lead to 27 points in the second quarter 45-18. Sedrick Barefield led five Utes in double figures with 17 points, while graduate transfer and point guard Justin Bibbins had 16, including 14 in the first half and four of seven from three-point range.

Gabe Bealer added 13, while David Collette and Tyler Rawson added a dozen each.

