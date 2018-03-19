Tips to spring clean your medicine cabinet

This weekend if you plan to get a head start on your spring cleaning, health experts want to remind you, don't forget to clean out your medicine cabinet.
You should start by examining everything in your medicine cabinet, including ointments, supplements and vitamins. Keep your eye out for old prescription bottles or leftover medication that might have expired, changed or can’t be identified.
Be careful throwing out medication. Some medicine can harm the environment. It’s no longer recommended that you simply toss it in the trash or flush it down the toilet.
You may also be able to safely dispose of expired and unused prescriptions at a medicine take-back location. The Drug Enforcement Administration has a list online of public controlled substance disposal locations near Baton Rouge you can drop off your old prescriptions.
This year, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for April 28, 2018. We’ll let you know when local events are announced.
