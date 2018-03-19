NTSB urges ban on copter flights with unsafe harness systems

NEW YORK (AP) - A deadly helicopter crash into a river prompted the National Transportation Safety Board on Monday to call on federal regulators to prohibit commercial flights that use passenger harness systems that do not allow for easy release.
The NTSB's recommendation comes after last week's helicopter crash in the East River. Five passengers who couldn't free themselves from their harnesses drowned when the helicopter rolled over into the water. The pilot, who was not wearing a harness, escaped with only minor injuries.
The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday temporarily grounded open-door flights with restraints that cannot be quickly released until they're equipped with restraint systems that open with one action. The FAA also said it was conducting a "top to bottom review" of its rules covering open-door flights.
The NTSB on Monday also said the harness system provided to the helicopter crash passengers "was not evaluated by the FAA."
"While we applaud the FAA's intention to move forward on banning these types of doors-off flights, the FAA has not outlined how or when they plan to take action," said NTSB Chairman Robert L. Sumwalt. "And definitive action needs to be taken."
FAA spokesman Greg Martin described the grounding as a first step.
"We told operators to suspend flights as soon as we identified the risk," Martin said in a statement. "More formal action regarding this communication is forthcoming."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >>
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >>
Russia has announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in BritainMore >>
Russia has announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in BritainMore >>
Two weeks of odd news: Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding; two long-ago high school sweethearts in New Jersey marry in hallway where they metMore >>
Two weeks of odd news: Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding; two long-ago high school sweethearts in New Jersey marry in hallway where they metMore >>
Student who narrowly escaped after bridge collapse watched helplessly as structure fell apartMore >>
Student who narrowly escaped after bridge collapse watched helplessly as structure fell apartMore >>
The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.More >>
The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.More >>
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10More >>
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10More >>
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityMore >>
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityMore >>
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingMore >>
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingMore >>
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityMore >>
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityMore >>
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureMore >>
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureMore >>
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenMore >>
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenMore >>