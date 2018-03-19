NTSB urges ban on copter flights with unsafe harness systems - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

NTSB urges ban on copter flights with unsafe harness systems

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City's deadly helicopter crash has prompted the National Transportation Safety Board to call on federal regulators to prohibit commercial flights that use passenger harness systems that do not allow for easy release.

The NTSB's recommendation on Monday comes after last week's helicopter crash in the East River. Five passengers who couldn't free themselves from their harnesses drowned. The pilot escaped.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday temporarily grounded open-door flights involving restraints that cannot be quickly released. It also said it was conducting a review of its rules governing such flights.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt applauds the agency's move, but says "definitive action needs to be taken."

FAA spokesman Greg Martin says the grounding was a first step and that more formal action is expected.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

    Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 6:28 PM EDT2018-03-19 22:28:05 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Victims' families urge California to end gun investments

    Victims' families urge California to end gun investments

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:25 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:25:06 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 6:28 PM EDT2018-03-19 22:28:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, California gubernatorial candidate, state Treasurer John Chiang, a Democrat, speaks at a conference in Sacramento, Calif. Chiang will be joined family members of people who di...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, California gubernatorial candidate, state Treasurer John Chiang, a Democrat, speaks at a conference in Sacramento, Calif. Chiang will be joined family members of people who di...
    California State Treasurer John Chiang is calling on the nation's largest public pension fund to stop investing in companies that sell assault-style weapons and devices that allow guns to fire more rapidly.More >>
    California State Treasurer John Chiang is calling on the nation's largest public pension fund to stop investing in companies that sell assault-style weapons and devices that allow guns to fire more rapidly.More >>

  • The Latest: Some streets reopen around 4th Austin blast site

    The Latest: Some streets reopen around 4th Austin blast site

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-03-19 13:15:38 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-03-19 22:27:55 GMT
    (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents meet at the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs deto...(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents meet at the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs deto...
    Police have warned residents near the site of the latest explosion in Austin to remain indoors and to call 911 if they need to leave home before 10 a.m.More >>
    Police have warned residents near the site of the latest explosion in Austin to remain indoors and to call 911 if they need to leave home before 10 a.m.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly