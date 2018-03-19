The 2018 Health Summit kicks off Tuesday in Baton Rouge for a look at creating a healthier Louisiana.
The Louisiana Center for Health Equity is teaming with the Louisiana Department of Health-Office of Public Health to host this summit to address social and economic gaps that impact the health of Louisiana residents.
Attendees can expect to learn from national, state and local leaders, and subject experts on:
This day-long summit will bring together leading voices and organizations on improving health. Governor John Bel Edwards, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome as well as several leaders in the health community are among the guest speakers attending the summit.
2018 HEALTH SUMMIT
On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. and costs $105. You can learn more about the 2018 Health Summit online.
