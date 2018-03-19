La. lawmakers to debate whether teachers killed on the job should receive same benefits as first responders

Louisiana lawmakers could soon debate whether a teacher killed in a school shooting should get the same benefits as an officer or firefighter killed in the line of duty.More >>
The 2018 Health Summit kicks off Tuesday in Baton Rouge for a look at creating a healthier Louisiana.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating a 4-year-old girl found in the parking lot of a grocery store.More >>
A fundraiser is underway to help put a healthy smile on the faces of Special Olympics Louisiana athletes and the people supporting them.More >>
It's been 18 months since the historic flooding in August of 2016, and there are still three closed schools in Livingston Parish that administrators say are no closer to being reopened.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating a 4-year-old girl found in the parking lot of a grocery store.More >>
The Gibson County Prosecutor says Jacob Wilson has been charged with murder, and charges are possible for Ashley Robling. He says she was on probation at the time of her arrest.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
The call was just like a known scam that’s been circulating for years and one that is making scam artists boatloads of money.More >>
A Central mother is upset after her daughter was denied entry into Central Private School’s prom over the weekend because of the dress her daughter was wearing.More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
