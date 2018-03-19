BREC's family-friendly archery course scheduled for April 25

BREC is hosting a family-friendly archery course for families called Guardian and Me Archery.

Scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on April 25 at BREC’s Plank Road Park, the class serves as a one-day introduction archery. Participants are encouraged to bring a family member or friend to join them learning a new skill.

The cost is $20 per pair. Participants must be 8 years of age or older. The deadline to register for this event is April 23.

You can register for Guardian and Me Archery other BREC Outdoor Adventure events by clicking here. For more information email outdooradventure@brec.org.

This event is sponsored by Subaru of Baton Rouge.

