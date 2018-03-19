Volunteers needed for trash pickup near Joyce Wildlife Management Area

Volunteers are needed to help with a trash pickup along LA 55 near the Joyce Wildlife Management Area on March 24.

The event will begin at the public boat launch in Manchac at 8 a.m. The Manchac Greenway Committee, which is hosting the event will provide drinks for volunteers and Entergy will provide lunch.

If interested in participating or for more information, contact Frank Neelis at 225-223-2222 or bucktree@bellsouth.net or Ben Taylor at 985-974-1810 or maurepas@charter.net.



Joyce WMA is located five miles south of Hammond in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes. For more information on Joyce WMA, go to http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/wma/2774.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.