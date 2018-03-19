Southern Ag Center helps McKinley High students finish fresh vegetable garden

The Southern University Ag Center helped McKinley High School students on Monday to finish work on a permanent vegetable garden.

The garden will be used to grow seasonal vegetables, perennial fruit trees, bushes, and vines. Fresh produce from the garden will be grown and consumed by the students at McKinley High.

Nutrition Educators for the ag center’s East Baton Rouge Parish SNAP-Ed program have been teaching nutrition education to students of Kiera Deloch’s class for the past two years.

The ag center’s SNAP-Ed Growing Healthy Coordinator, Stephanie Elwood, will help implement the vegetable and fruit garden to be utilized as a tool in the Nutrition Education classes.

According to the university, McKinley High School is in a USDA defined “food desert,” meaning the neighborhood has low access to fresh produce.

Leaders with the Southern University Ag Center say students will learn how to grow their own fruits and vegetables with the combination of the new garden and the nutrition education. They will also learn how to eat certain fruits and vegetables raw and how to cook them on a minimal budget.

