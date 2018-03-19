Man not wearing seat belt killed after being ejected in wreck in Pointe Coupee Parish

Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal wreck that happened on Monday, March 19 in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Troopers were called out to the scene around 8 a.m. The three-vehicle crash happened on US 190 east of LA 978 in Pointe Coupee Parish and claimed the life of Eric Knippers, 43, of Many.

LSP says the wreck happened as Knippers was driving east on 190 in a 2003 Ford F-150, when for unknown reasons, his truck hit an opening in the guardrail. Knippers was ejected from the truck as it began to turn counterclockwise in the eastbound lanes. His truck then hit a 2013 GMC 3500 being driving by Jeremy Horner, 42, of Livonia. After being ejected, Knippers was hit by a 2008 Chevy Silverado being driven by Daniel Revilla, 36, of Destin, Florida.

LSP officials say Knippers was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the wreck and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner's Office. Horner and Revilla were wearing their seat belts and were not injured. Impairment is not suspected as a factor in this wreck, but toxicology samples will be taken from all drivers for analysis nonetheless.

