Smile drive underway to provide free dental care for Special Olympic athletes

A fundraiser is underway to help put a healthy smile on the faces of Special Olympics Louisiana athletes and the people supporting them.

The Smile Generation fundraiser aims to give dental care to people with intellectual disabilities across Louisiana and Texas. Funds will go toward providing Special Olympic athletes with free on-site screenings and mouth guards.

“Our partnership with Special Olympics goes beyond the games and donated dental services. We’re excited to be working together with our communities to help transform lives through the joy of sport,” said Amber Vermillion, Regional Marketing Manager of the Gulf Coast Region for The Smile Generation.

Several dental organizations in the Greater Baton Rouge area are participating in the Smile Generation fundraiser.

DENTAL GROUPS PARTICIPATING

Metarie Modern Dentistry

Dentists of Slidell

Acadian Modern Dentistry

Baton Rouge Modern Dentistry

Juban Crossing Modern Dentistry

Lafayette Modern Dentistry

Dentists of Lake Charles

Millerville Dental Group

You can choose what dental team you want to support when you make your donations online.

Organizers have incorporated an added incentive to encourage you to support the athletes. Smile Generation and participants have created a special offer of $50 off dentistry for your $25 donation. You have until March 31 to qualify for the special offer.

So far the Louisiana dental teams have raised $3,360 of their $16,000 goal.

