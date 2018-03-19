Central teen denied entry into date's prom after school deems dress inappropriate

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating a 4-year-old girl found in the parking lot of a grocery store.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating a 4-year-old girl found in the parking lot of a grocery store.More >>
A Central mother is upset after her daughter was denied entry into Central Private School’s prom over the weekend because of the dress her daughter was wearing.More >>
A Central mother is upset after her daughter was denied entry into Central Private School’s prom over the weekend because of the dress her daughter was wearing.More >>
The USDA designated the area around McKinley High School as a food desert, which is defined as an area that has low access to a supermarket or grocery store.More >>
The USDA designated the area around McKinley High School as a food desert, which is defined as an area that has low access to a supermarket or grocery store.More >>
An independent auditor found almost $50,000 missing from the town of Brusly for the 2017 fiscal year. The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is now investigating.More >>
An independent auditor found almost $50,000 missing from the town of Brusly for the 2017 fiscal year. The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is now investigating.More >>
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said the Emergency No Wake Zone ordinance has been activated due to increasing water levels.More >>
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said the Emergency No Wake Zone ordinance has been activated due to increasing water levels.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.More >>
A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
Claire's is the latest U.S. retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court. (Source: CNN)More >>
Claire's is the latest U.S. retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court.More >>