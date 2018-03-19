From the First Alert Forecast Team

The last of the area sprinkles ended Monday afternoon, but we are still waiting for cooler, drier air to roll in from the west and northwest. That will occur Monday night and very early Tuesday morning as the second of a pair of cold fronts sweeps east of the viewing area.

Expect a Tuesday morning start for the Red Stick around 50° to the lower 50s under generally fair skies. You'll notice a nice drop in the humidity too. We may not have entirely clear skies for Tuesday as wraparound flow brings clouds from the north, but you can look forward to fair skies through most of the day. Tuesday will be cooler in the afternoon too, with highs topping out in the 60s for most WAFB neighborhoods. And don’t forget Tuesday is the official first day of spring (astronomical spring - Spring Equinox). The official time for the change in seasons is 11:15 a.m. CDT.

The First Alert Forecast into the weekend looks like a great one! A warming trend will begin on Wednesday and continue into the weekend. The warm up will be accompanied by lots of sunshine for the work week with a mainly dry weekend on the way as well. Our forecast calls for highs in the Capital region around 70° for Wednesday, in the 70s for Thursday and Friday, and into the 80s for the weekend.

In the extended outlook, we are posting spotty showers for Sunday afternoon with a 30 percent chance of rain on Monday. Don’t let that ever so slight rain chance on Sunday change any weekend plans!

The Mississippi River is cresting along its stretch through the WAFB area, but we can expect extra high water to persist for Ole’ Man River for the next five to seven days before we start to see river levels fall. There's still a bit of a rise to come for the lower Atchafalaya (Morgan City), but the upper and middle stretches of that river are at/near crest and should show slow falls this week.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.