Merkel in Poland for talks on EU future, security

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in Poland for top-level talks that will focus on the European Union's future and security, and on bilateral issues between the neighboring countries.

Merkel was greeted Monday by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki before going into talks on the EU's post-Brexit future, the bloc's budget, ways of solving the migration crisis and Poland's refusal to accept migrants under an EU plan.

They will also discuss the EU's energy security and Poland's opposition to a planned Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline, as well as Europe's strained relations with Moscow.

Merkel will also meet with President Andrzej Duda.

She is making her second foreign trip, after visiting Paris, since she was sworn in for a fourth term last week.

Germany's new foreign minister visited Warsaw on Friday.

