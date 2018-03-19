The Latest: Self-driving tests halted after pedestrian dies

Uber says it has suspended all of its self-driving testing following what is believed to be the first fatal pedestrian accident involving the vehicles. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Latest on the pedestrian death involving a self-driving vehicle in Tempe (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

Uber says it has suspended all of its self-driving testing following what is believed to be the first fatal pedestrian crash involving the vehicles.

The self-driving testing has been taking place in Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.

Automakers and tech companies are competing to be first with the technology.

Police in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian on Sunday night.

Investigators say the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

The woman died of her injuries at a hospital.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi expressed condolences on his Twitter account the company is working with local law enforcement on the investigation.

10:15 a.m.

Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police in the city of Tempe said Monday that the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

Sgt. Ronald Elcock says in an email that the crash happened overnight but did not say whether it occurred Sunday night or Monday morning.

The woman died of her injuries at a hospital and her name was not made public.

Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months.

Uber says on Twitter that it is "fully cooperating" with the investigation and expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

