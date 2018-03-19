Judge moves Cosby jury selection to April 2, nixes big delay - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Judge moves Cosby jury selection to April 2, nixes big delay

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A judge is pushing back the start of Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial just a few days after rejecting his lawyers' demands for a three-month delay.

Judge Steven O'Neill on Monday moved the start of jury selection to April 2 from March 29. He scheduled hearings March 29 and 30 to resolve pretrial issues.

Cosby's lawyers were pressing for a longer delay after O'Neill ruled last week that up to five additional accusers could testify. They argued they needed more time to investigate the women's allegations and work up a defense.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty to charges he drugged and molested Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Cosby's first trial last year ended in a hung jury.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has.

For more on the Cosby trial, go to https://apnews.com/tag/CosbyonTrial

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

