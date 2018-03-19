Deputies seeking man accused of burglarizing vehicles at L'Auber - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Deputies seeking man accused of burglarizing vehicles at L'Auberge

Source: EBRSO Source: EBRSO
Source: EBRSO Source: EBRSO
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is accused of burglarizing vehicles at L’Auberge casino.

The sheriff’s office received reports of numerous vehicles being burglarized in the casino’s parking garage on March 15. Surveillance video showed a suspect burglarizing the cards in the garage.

Deputies say three vehicles that were burglarized had unlocked doors and one vehicle’s window was smashed. Numerous items were stolen from the vehicles including cash and electronics.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black male, with a shaved haircut and goatee. He was also wearing a white or light-colored jacket and a black shirt.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (225) 389-5094. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-7867. 

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:35:02 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:30:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.(AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    More >>

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    More >>

  • Teen girl home, man in custody after both located in Mexico

    Teen girl home, man in custody after both located in Mexico

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-03-18 14:24:30 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:21:12 GMT
    (Allentown Police Department via AP). FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Allentown, Pa., Police Department shows Amy Yu, left, and Kevin Esterly. On Saturday, March 17, 2018, authorities said the missing Pennsylvania teenager and the 45-...(Allentown Police Department via AP). FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Allentown, Pa., Police Department shows Amy Yu, left, and Kevin Esterly. On Saturday, March 17, 2018, authorities said the missing Pennsylvania teenager and the 45-...

    Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.

    More >>

    Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.

    More >>

  • Sheriff: Boy, 9, fatally shoots sister over video game argument

    Sheriff: Boy, 9, fatally shoots sister over video game argument

    Monday, March 19 2018 7:48 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:48:13 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 7:48 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:48:13 GMT
    The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face. (Source: Raycom Media)The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.

    More >>

    The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly