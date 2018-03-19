Deputies seeking man accused of burglarizing vehicles at L'Auberge

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is accused of burglarizing vehicles at L’Auberge casino.

The sheriff’s office received reports of numerous vehicles being burglarized in the casino’s parking garage on March 15. Surveillance video showed a suspect burglarizing the cards in the garage.

Deputies say three vehicles that were burglarized had unlocked doors and one vehicle’s window was smashed. Numerous items were stolen from the vehicles including cash and electronics.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black male, with a shaved haircut and goatee. He was also wearing a white or light-colored jacket and a black shirt.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (225) 389-5094. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-7867.

