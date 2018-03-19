Officials urge tax-filers in La. to check refund info. online

If you're thinking about calling Louisiana's revenue department to check on an income tax refund, you might want to try the agency's website instead.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue says it is seeing extremely high call volumes and taxpayers will get quicker answers about their refunds by doing their own search online.

To check the status of a refund online, taxpayers need their Social Security number, filing status and refund amount.

The revenue department says refunds are typically received within 60 days of filing if the tax returns were completed electronically, or within 14 weeks if they were filed through paper returns. The department says more than 400,000 individual income tax refunds have been issued so far this year.

May 15 is the deadline for filing personal income taxes in Louisiana.

Click here to check on your refund

