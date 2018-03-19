White House names deputy chief for policy - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

White House names deputy chief for policy

WASHINGTON (AP) - White House official Christopher Liddell has been named deputy chief of staff for policy coordination.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that Liddell will serve under Chief of Staff John Kelly and will work with Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Joe Hagin. He will be charged with managing the policy process.

In a statement, Kelly says Liddell is "highly qualified to oversee and coordinate our policy process."

A former executive at Microsoft and General Motors, Liddell has been with the administration since the transition. He served as director of strategic initiatives and worked in the White House Office of American Innovation. The White House says he will continue to work with that office.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

