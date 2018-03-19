Winning $457 million Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Winning $457 million Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania

MANHEIM, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania Lottery officials say the winning Powerball ticket worth almost $457 million was sold at a convenience store in Lancaster County.

Officials said the ticket was sold at Speedway in Manheim. The store earns a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. It was the only winner of the huge March 17 jackpot, the eighth largest ever.

The ticket matched all of the winning numbers: 22-57-59-60-66 and Powerball 7.

Powerball is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The largest jackpot in Powerball history was $1.6 billion. Three winning tickets were sold in that Jan. 13, 2016, drawing.

