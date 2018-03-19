LSU Baseball: March 19 NCAA Polls

LSU baseball rankings for the week of Monday, March 19.

Overall: 14-7 ... SEC: 2-1

Last week: 3-1

Wednesday: South Alabama, 9-4W

Friday - Sunday: Missouri, 4-2W, 12-6L, 7-5W

BASEBALL AMERICA D1 BASEBALL COLLEGIATE BASEBALL PERFECT GAME 17 19 18 16 PVS: 16 PVS: 20 PVS: 17 PVS: 16

This week's schedule:

Wednesday: Tulane (9-12)

Friday - Sunday: at No. 9 Vanderbilt (15-5, 3-0)

