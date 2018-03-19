LSU Baseball: March 19 NCAA Polls

LSU baseball rankings for the week of Monday, March 19.
Overall: 14-7 ... SEC: 2-1
Last week: 3-1
Wednesday: South Alabama, 9-4W
Friday - Sunday: Missouri, 4-2W, 12-6L, 7-5W
|BASEBALL AMERICA
|D1 BASEBALL
|COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
|PERFECT GAME
|17
|19
|18
|16
|PVS: 16
|PVS: 20
|
PVS: 17
|PVS: 16
This week's schedule:
Wednesday: Tulane (9-12)
Friday - Sunday: at No. 9 Vanderbilt (15-5, 3-0)
