LSU Baseball: March 19 NCAA Polls

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Zack Hess (Source: WAFB) Zack Hess (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU baseball rankings for the week of Monday, March 19.

Overall: 14-7 ... SEC: 2-1
Last week: 3-1
Wednesday: South Alabama, 9-4W
Friday - Sunday: Missouri, 4-2W, 12-6L, 7-5W

BASEBALL AMERICA D1 BASEBALL COLLEGIATE BASEBALL PERFECT GAME
17 19 18 16
 PVS: 16 PVS: 20

PVS: 17

 PVS: 16

This week's schedule:
Wednesday: Tulane (9-12)
Friday - Sunday: at No. 9 Vanderbilt (15-5, 3-0)

