Cambridge Analytica, "fake news to the next level"

NEW YORK (AP) - A former employee of a Trump-affiliated data-mining firm says it used algorithms that "took fake news to the next level" using data inappropriately obtained from Facebook.
Chris Wylie, a former employee of Cambridge Analytica, said Monday on NBC's "Today" that the group 'injected content' all around a person to change their perception of what was actually happening. He said the firm identified voters who might be swayed and targeted them with messages that may or may not be true.
Wylie says he doesn't know to what extent Trump's campaign used the techniques. But he says Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was meeting with Cambridge Analytica in 2015, before Trump even announced his run for office.
Wylie claimed Cambridge used the data it had while speaking with Russian businesses.
