LSU vs Utah: NIT second round preview

LSU travels to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Utes Monday night in the second round of the NIT.
Tipoff from Jon M. Huntsman Center is set for 8 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.
The Tigers beat ULL 84-76 in the first round of the tournament and the Utes took care of UC Davis 69-59 in their NIT opener.
Utah has won seven of their last nine games and finished the season tied for third in the Pac 12 standings with the UCLA Bruins.
The Utes offense is led by Justin Bibbins (14.8 ppg), David Collette (12.7 ppg), Sedrick Barefield (11.2 ppg) and Tyler Rawson (10.6 ppg).
Bibbins is shooting 46% from 3-point land and Rawson is grabbing just under seven rebounds per contest.
The Tigers and Utes by the numbers:
|RECORD
|LSU
|UTAH
|OVERALL
|18-14
|20-11
|CONFERENCE
|8-10
|11-7
|OFFENSE/GAME
|LSU
|UTAH
|POINTS
|77.8
|73.4
|SHOOTING %
|.477
|.456
|3 POINT %
|.349
|.362
|FREE THROW %
|.732
|.762
|DEFENSE/GAME
|LSU
|UTAH
|POINTS
|74.0
|68.4
|SHOOTING %
|.451
|.417
|3 POINT %
|.347
|.339
|FREE THROW %
|.695
|.723
