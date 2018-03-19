McKinley High students create fruit and vegetable garden for surrounding community

The USDA designated the area around McKinley High School as a food desert, which is defined as an area that has low access to a supermarket or grocery store.More >>
The USDA designated the area around McKinley High School as a food desert, which is defined as an area that has low access to a supermarket or grocery store.More >>
The LSU School of Theatre and Delta Rouge in conjunction with the LSU Student Government will be hosting the Take 4 Film Festival, the annual student Film Festival, in the historic Shaver Theatre, on April 28th, 2018 at 7:30 PM.More >>
The LSU School of Theatre and Delta Rouge in conjunction with the LSU Student Government will be hosting the Take 4 Film Festival, the annual student Film Festival, in the historic Shaver Theatre, on April 28th, 2018 at 7:30 PM.More >>
A man accused of stabbing and killing a manager at a Raising Cane's is scheduled to be in court Monday for a motion hearing.More >>
A man accused of stabbing and killing a manager at a Raising Cane's is scheduled to be in court Monday for a motion hearing.More >>
Police said they have arrested a woman after an argument resulted in a deadly shooting Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Gezeria Bell, 30, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Terrance Roddy, also 30.More >>
Police said they have arrested a woman after an argument resulted in a deadly shooting Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Gezeria Bell, 30, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Terrance Roddy, also 30.More >>
This piece of land has seen its fair share of history, serving as a meeting spot for soldiers back in the 1800s, that’s according to Sacred Heart Archivist Mary Lee Eggart.More >>
This piece of land has seen its fair share of history, serving as a meeting spot for soldiers back in the 1800s, that’s according to Sacred Heart Archivist Mary Lee Eggart.More >>
A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.More >>
A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
The school district superintendent says the students were reprimanded for breaking school rules in regard to leaving class.More >>
The school district superintendent says the students were reprimanded for breaking school rules in regard to leaving class.More >>
Police have arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of two men at a Salvation Army apartment building in downtown Rochester, Minnesota.More >>
Police have arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of two men at a Salvation Army apartment building in downtown Rochester, Minnesota.More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>