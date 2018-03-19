McKinley High students create fruit and vegetable garden for surrounding community

Information provided by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System

BATON ROUGE, LA - The USDA designated the area around McKinley High School as a food desert, which is defined as an area that has low access to a supermarket or grocery store. However, McKinley High School students are completing a permanent fruit and vegetable garden that they hope will one day grow to serve the surrounding community.

The project is a part of McKinley’s nutrition education program that was created in 2016 and taught by McKinley teacher Kiera Deloch, along with Southern University Agriculture Research and Extension Center’s EBR Parish SNAPEd Nutrition educators, Kiyanna Kelly and Marquetta Anderson.

McKinley High nutrition students will learn how to create a garden and grow their own fruits and vegetables. Students are also taught the importance of eating a nutritious well-balanced diet.

“This project is a wonderful opportunity for our students, including students in our Exceptional Student Services program, to gain a hands-on learning experience that incorporates multiple disciplines,” said Brandon H. Relle, Assistant Principal.

According to HealthyBR, “One in six people struggle with hunger in Louisiana,” and 17% of the East Baton Rouge population lives in an area with very low access to grocery stores.

The school hopes that its efforts will educate and inspire students to develop healthier habits and equip them with the knowledge to educate the surrounding community.

Students will be working on the garden on Monday, March 19, between 8 and 11 a.m.