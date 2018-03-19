McKinley High students build fruit and vegetable garden

The USDA designated the area around McKinley High School as a food desert, which is defined as an area that has low access to a supermarket or grocery store.More >>
An independent auditor found almost $50,000 missing from the town of Brusly for the 2017 fiscal year. The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is now investigating.More >>
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said the Emergency No Wake Zone ordinance has been activated due to increasing water levels.More >>
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is accused of burglarizing vehicles at L’Auberge casino.More >>
If you're thinking about calling Louisiana's revenue department to check on an income tax refund, you might want to try the agency's website instead.More >>
A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
The school district superintendent says the students were reprimanded for breaking school rules in regard to leaving class.More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
