Organizers begin accepting submissions for Take 4 Festival

BATON ROUGE, LA - The LSU School of Theatre and Delta Rouge in conjunction with the LSU Student Government will be hosting the Take 4 Film Festival, the annual student Film Festival, in the historic Shaver Theatre, on April 28th, 2018 at 7:30 PM.

Submissions are now open for Students and Faculty from LSU, Southern University and BRCC. The deadline for submissions is April 17, 2018.

The Take 4 Film Festival exists to promote and celebrate the films of all students and alumni from LSU, Baton Rouge Community College, and Southern University.

The only eligibility requirements are that you are or were a student from one of these schools and have completed a film in 2017 or 2018 that is between 30 seconds and 15 minutes in length.

The festival judges will award best Directing, Cinematography, Actress/Actor, Editor, and Writer, as well as an overall Audience award winner and Best Alumni Film.

Fast Facts
Submission Deadline: April 17, 2018
Festival Date: April 28, 2018
Festival Time: 7:30pm
Location: The Shaver Theatre on the LSU Campus

Click here for more, including the submission form

