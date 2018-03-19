Fight for control of Newell draws in Icahn - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Fight for control of Newell draws in Icahn

NEW YORK (AP) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is jumping in to the fight for control over Newell Brands, buying a minority stake in the consumer products company that has been targeted by activist investor Starboard Value LP.

Newell said Monday that it's struck a deal in which Icahn will nominate four people to its board, including his son, Brett Icahn.

Shares of Newell Brands Inc., based in Hoboken, New Jersey, jumped more than 4 percent before the opening bell Monday.

Starboard told Newell in a letter last month that the company, with almost $15 billion in annual revenue, was being led badly, and nominated its own directors for the company board. The company's shares are down more than 40 percent in the past year.

Carl Icahn owns nearly 7 percent on Newell's stock.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Security of state voter rolls a concern as primaries begin

    Security of state voter rolls a concern as primaries begin

    Sunday, March 18 2018 2:25 PM EDT2018-03-18 18:25:02 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-03-19 13:18:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato). In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 photo, Chicago resident Sonja Russell walks up to a voting machine to cast her ballot in Illinois primary elections at the city's new early voting super site in downtown Chicago. In Illinois, at...(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato). In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 photo, Chicago resident Sonja Russell walks up to a voting machine to cast her ballot in Illinois primary elections at the city's new early voting super site in downtown Chicago. In Illinois, at...
    The attempted hacking of election systems in 21 states two years ago put the focus on the vulnerability of voter registration systems.More >>
    The attempted hacking of election systems in 21 states two years ago put the focus on the vulnerability of voter registration systems.More >>

  • 4 people injured when trains collide, derail in Kentucky

    4 people injured when trains collide, derail in Kentucky

    Monday, March 19 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-03-19 06:14:49 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-03-19 13:16:31 GMT
    Several witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion, then seeing a large fire in the area near the train tracks. (Source: WKYT/CNN)Several witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion, then seeing a large fire in the area near the train tracks. (Source: WKYT/CNN)

    Several witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion, then seeing a large fire in the area near the train tracks.

    More >>

    Several witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion, then seeing a large fire in the area near the train tracks.

    More >>

  • 'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-03-18 15:34:30 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-03-19 13:15:54 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends.More >>
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly