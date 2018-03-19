From the First Alert Weather Team

Patchy fog will be the main concern for the morning commute. Otherwise, a muggy morning will give way to a warm afternoon as highs soar into the mid 80°s.

A few isolated showers will remain possible but it appears as though we're done with the threat of severe weather. A cold front will move through the region Monday night, setting the stage for a cool first official day of spring on Tuesday.

Morning temperatures will bottom out in the low 50°s with highs only reaching the mid to upper 60°s. Cooler and drier weather should continue through the workweek. By the weekend, warmer weather will make a comeback as highs return to the 80°s. But the extended outlook currently keeps us dry through Saturday with only a very slim chance of showers returning by Sunday.

