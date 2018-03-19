Police: Woman shoots man to death after argument

Police said they have arrested a woman after an argument resulted in a deadly shooting Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Gezeria Bell, 30, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Terrance Roddy, also 30.

Investigators said it happened at the house they shared on Oleson Street, which is right off Brightside Drive near Nicholson Drive, just before 9 a.m.

Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely Jr. said detectives learned Bell shot Roddy several times and he ran to a neighbor’s house where he collapsed and died.

Bell was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of second-degree murder.

Bond has not been set.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.