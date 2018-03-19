Greenpeace says brands refusing to reveal palm oil sources - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Greenpeace says brands refusing to reveal palm oil sources

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - Greenpeace says household brands including PepsiCo and Johnson & Johnson are refusing to disclose where they get their palm oil from despite vows to stop buying from companies that cut down tropical forests to grow the widely used commodity.

The environmental group said Monday it had in January asked 16 major brands to reveal their suppliers of palm oil, which is mainly grown in Indonesia and Malaysia and used in a slew of consumer products from snacks to cosmetics. It said eight disclosed the information and eight refused.

Separately, Greenpeace said consumer goods companies are "way off track" in meeting a 2010 commitment to remove deforestation-linked palm oil from their supply chains by 2020.

It said, "corporate commitments and polices have proliferated, but companies have largely failed to implement them."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

