St. Michael wrestling star hopes Austria trip could lead to Olympics

St Michael wrestler Dane Harter represented the United States in Greco-Roman Wrestling at the 2018 Austrian Junior Open.

Harter, who won an LHSAA state championship at 182 pounds in Division II, says he's using the opportunity to gain the experience he needs to pursue his goal of wrestling in the Olympic Games.

"I was wrestling people who are national champions at the Olympic Training center, and I realized I knew just as much technique as them," said Harter. "They're just a little tougher, a little meaner. I've just got to get tougher and then I'll be right there with them."

Harter is only the second athlete from Louisiana ever to be chosen to represent USA in wrestling on the international level.

